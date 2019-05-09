Rent the Runway Opens West Coast Flagship

Rent the Runway (RTR) has opened a new 8300-square-foot flagship in San Franscisco’s Union Square neighborhood, according to Tech Crunch. The store, the fifth for the digital native brand, is also its largest and features stylists, a coffee cart, dedicated events and co-working spaces, a beauty bar and 20 dressing rooms.

Thanks to in-store technology, consumers can return rented items, check out with a digital pass on their phone and skip the wait in line when picking up orders.