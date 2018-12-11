Retail Design Rock Star

Bravo’s makeover series “Get a Room with Carson & Thom” pairs celebrity fashionista Carson Kressley with interior designer Thom Filicia, both of “Queer Eye” fame, to “help fight the uniformity and ubiquity of American home design.” Recently, David Terveen, Owner, DK Display Corp. (New York), appeared in the episode, “Design on a Dime and Mannequin Crimes,” where the two hosts were tasked with updating a lingerie boutique in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Thanks to a visit to DK’s showroom, Carson walked away with a mannequin for the redesigned space and an important lesson: “What I’m learning here, is that residential spaces really need to reflect the homeowner, and commercial spaces really need to tell you what the brand is all about.”

The show airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo TV.