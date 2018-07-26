Retail Hiring Begins Earlier Than Ever

As retailers prepare for their upcoming busy seasons of back-to-school shopping and the holiday shopping season, companies are ramping up seasonal hiring early.

JCPenney (Plano, Texas) and Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) both announced that the companies were starting their back-to-school hiring a month early and “earlier than ever.”

This move is a reflection of the country’s strengthening economy and is a stark contrast to fears that retail is in danger of an “apocalypse.” Instead, as companies have restructured and right-sized operations, spending has strengthened and is resulting in competition for the best workers, according to The Seattle Times.

For instance, in May 2012 there were 352,000 open jobs; in May 2017, that number had grown to 654,000; and this past May, there were 776,000 job openings, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, the jobless rate reached an 18-year low of 3.8 percent in May.