Retail Industry Cuts 8K Jobs in Wake of Hurricanes

Over the past two months, the retail industry has cut 8300 jobs as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The accessories and apparel sector cut 2500 jobs in September, followed by 5800 jobs in October, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Losses, overall, were offset by gains of 8200 jobs added by the auto sector and 5500 added by the home improvement sector, both attributed to storm recovery efforts.

The retail industry as a whole is expected to rebound employment numbers, hiring 500,000 or more temporary workers for the holiday season, says National Retail Federation (Washington, D.C.) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.