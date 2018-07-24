Retail Inspiration in Vienna

VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo recently participated in the “Retail Secrets” tour of Vienna led by author and trend scout Dr. Christian Mikunda this past June. As the only members of the press present, we joined a group of international retailers, architects and designers on a full-day expedition exploring Vienna’s impressive retail landscape.

There’s no better way to get to know a city than to venture out on foot, and with our expert guide leading the way, we experienced first-hand what the historic city’s shops had to offer.

Rudolph Scheer

This luxury boutique boasts more than 200 years and seven generations of history. Every custom shoe and handbag is meticulously handmade in the workshop above the showroom by artisans working on vintage sewing machines and equipment. An entire room houses hundreds of leather samples in every color and finish imaginable.

Zaha Hadid Library and Learning Center, Vienna University of Economics

Upon entering the vast space, you immediately feel as if you’ve boarded a huge ship. Sweeping white concrete walls sealed with smooth glass windows evoke the look of a vessel’s bridge, overseeing the “deck” – actually an auditorium – below. The grand façade is angled 35 degrees outward to create larger floorplates that house classrooms, workspaces and offices.

Lederleitner

A staircase leads customers below street level to the entrance of this beautiful, lush garden and floral shop. Merchandise ranging from exotic pots and planters to cut flowers and crystal vases is beautifully presented. Throughout the space, rough elements of the historic building, like original brick walls and arches, shine through the elegant interior. Whether it’s chic furniture for the garden or a decorative succulent for indoors, Lederleitner has it all.

Supersense

A time machine in the form of retail, this unique shop preserves what might be the last vestiges of the analog era. A comfortable café at the entrance serving breakfast and lunch leads to a narrow space packed with vintage Polaroid cameras (including reportedly the world’s largest), record players, reel-to-reel tape machines and the like. The “Home of Analog Delicacies” can even custom cut a record of your favorite music for that unparalleled warm vinyl sound.

Swarovski, Kristallwelten Store

This Austrian’s brand’s presence is felt in Vienna with many locations dotting the cityscape. This flagship, on a corner building in the tony First District, makes excellent use of two stories of windows visible to the thousands of passersby on the shopping street. Visible from both the street and inside the store, the display windows feature fanciful scenes with a strong narrative. The product accents the environment, adding a welcoming touch of sparkle.

Augarten Wien