Retail Lost 20,000 Jobs in December

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports weaker-than-expected performance
Posted January 7, 2018
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its December 2017 report Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, citing that 148,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy, but with a loss of 20,000 jobs in the retail sector.
Overall, a net loss of 70,000 jobs is being reported for 2017, according to CNBC, which points to “an ongoing shift to e-commerce sales.”
Other industries performed well, including construction, which added 30,000 jobs; specialty trade contractors, which added 24,000 jobs; and manufacturing, which added 25,000 jobs.