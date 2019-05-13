Retail Sales Data Expected this Week

The U.S. Department of Commerce will release April advance sales data on Thursday as investors look for signs that consumer spending is on the rise, according to Yahoo Finance. Retail sales are expected to have risen .2 percent month-over-month in April and, with auto and gas sales excluded, to be up .9 percent.

After showing a decline in February, sales grew in March posting a 1.6 percent increase, the strongest growth since September 2017. Consumer spending, however, rose only 1.2 percent in the first quarter, slowing from 2.5 percent growth in the final quarter of 2018.