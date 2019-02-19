Retail-Specific Education at InfoComm 2019

VMSD has partnered with audiovisual experience association Avixa, producer of the InfoComm show, to create a track of educational sessions focused on the ways that companies in retail, and the AV solution providers that serve them, are using AV technologies to bring efficiency, entertainment, and personalization to the customer experience.

The annual InfoComm show and conference will be held June 8-14 in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center.

The global market for pro-AV products and services in retail is forecast to reach $20.3 billion in 2019 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 percent through 2023, according to the AVIXA Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report.

The retail sessions will survey, among other subjects, how the industry is experimenting with artificial and virtual reality to bridge physical and online shopping environments, an area known by some as the "phygital" space. Attendees will learn how retailers are using visualization technologies to allow customers to try products, from makeup to fashion, without physically handling them. In addition, the program will explore how technologists and retailers can make the shopping experience more personalized by giving customers the opportunity to customize their own products and content.

For more information, please visit infocommshow.org.