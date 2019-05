Retail Startup Raises $9.6M in Funding

Startup brand Retail Zipline (San Francisco) raised $9.6 million in funding from venture capital firms Emergence (San Mateo, Calif.) and Serena Ventures (San Francisco), owned by tennis player Serena Williams, according to WWD.

Retail Zipline is designed to simplify communication between retail store managers and corporate executives through digital messaging and task management tools.

CEO Melissa Wong formerly worked for Old Navy (San Francisco) in corporate communications. Wong co-founded Retail Zipline in 2014 with CTO Jeremy Baker, who previously co-founded San Francisco-based media consultancy group MightyHive.