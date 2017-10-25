Retail by You

Combining easy-to-navigate product collection vignettes, digital storytelling tools and interior design inspiration, the Kent, U.K.-based Harveys Furniture’s U.K. rollout is what Pinterest-inspired home decor dreams are made of.

The concept, created by je+1 (London), aims to introduce the brand’s four new eclectic collections: Moda, Bay Leather Republic, At Home, and its flagship line, Sofas by You. The latter offers a truly made-to-measure experience – offering 5000 possible combinations, down to the size, style, range, textile and color – driving customers into the store to custom-design their unique furnishings.



Photography: Billy Bolton, London

Putting the collections’ brand stories at the heart of the design was integral to the approach, says Jarod Griffiths, associate designer, je+1. As a customer enters the store, they are immediately introduced to the four capsule collections, with the corresponding zones dedicated to each range meeting at the center, where digital content ties together the Harveys brand values.

The sometimes-intimidating “hard-sell” approach of upholstery brands inspired the simplification of the purchasing process for Harveys, explains Griffiths. Engineered for both independent and consultation-seeking customers alike, the store eases the journey with customization options laid out for exploration, and associates are also on hand for additional guidance. Swatches are brought to life by way of conveniently placed computers that also create an “endless aisle.”



Photography: Billy Bolton, London

“By allowing a customer time to learn about the brand and their product in store, [they] begin to have trust in the brand and make choices on their own, [and] they will then be more receptive to discussion with the staff,” Griffiths says.

In its new rollout, Harveys is arming customers with the means to create their own aspirational living spaces by combining basic merchant principles with forward-thinking solutions that illustrate the need for retailers to offer well-rounded in-store experiences.

PROJECT SUPPLIERS

Retailer

Harveys Furniture Ltd., Kent, U.K.

Design

je+1, London: Jarod Griffiths, associate designer; Charlie Drover, designer; Jade Shilton, assistant designer.

General Contractor

TSF Shopfitting, Peterlee, U.K.

Audio/Visual

PAi Group, Llanelli, U.K.

Ceilings

Knauf AMF GmbH & Co., Iphofen, Germany

Siniat Lafarge, Bristol, U.K.

Bespoke Fixtures

FSF Shopfitting, Peterlee, U.K.

Flooring

Amtico, Coventry, U.K.

Abingdon Flooring, Newport, U.K.

Furniture

Modus, Somerset, U.K.

Lighting

iGuzzini Illuminazione UK Ltd., Guildford, U.K.

Signage & Graphics

Greens the Signmakers, Hull, U.K.

Kolorcraft Ltd., Ossett, U.K.

Wallcoverings

Tektura, London

Rebel Walls, Borås, Sweden

Abbott & Boyd, London

Elitis, Toulouse, France

Cole & Son, London

Zimmer & Rohde, Germany

Thibaut, Newark, N.J.

Tres Tintas, Barcelona, Spain

Andrew Martin, London

Materials

Egger UK, Hexham, U.K.

In-Store Technology

LG Commercial via PAi Group, Llanelli, U.K.

Photography: Billy Bolton, London