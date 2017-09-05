Retailer First to Go Gender Neutral in U.K.

John Lewis (London) is the first U.K. retailer to stop using “boys” and “girls” labels on its in-house brand or have separate sections for each gender.

Instead, the British department store will use “boys and girls” or “girls and boys” on tags, reports Fortune. The retailer is also adding a unisex line featuring dinosaur-print dresses and spaceship tops.

John Lewis does “not want to reinforce gender stereotypes within our John Lewis collections and instead want[s] to provide greater choice and variety to our customers, so that the parent or child can choose what they would like to wear,” according to its head of childrenswear Caroline Bettis.