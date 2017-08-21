Retailers DTLR and Sneaker Villa Merge

Athletic footwear and apparel retailers DTLR (Baltimore) and Sneaker Villa (Philadelphia) have merged.

DTLR has more than 100 stores, while Villa has more than 120 locations, according to Chain Store Age. The combined retailer will now be in 19 states and Washington, D.C.

"This merger will allow us to better serve our customers, employees and vendor partners" said DTLR CEO Glenn Gaynor. "The combination will allow us to enhance the consumer experience by leveraging the best practices of both Villa and DTLR. By combining our talent and resources, we can accelerate growth and expand our reach."