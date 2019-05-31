Retailers Feeling the Pressure of Trade Dispute

Growing anxiety over the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is weighing on the retail industry, with shares falling in premarket trading on Thursday, according to Market Watch.

Retailers’ shares wavered throughout the week over concern of impending tariffs. PVH Corp. (New York City) announced Wednesday it was cutting its full-year adjusted earnings forecast partly because of the trade dispute. PVH, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, saw its shares drop 10.5 percent before the market opened on Thursday.

Walmart (Bentonville, Arkansas), Kohl's (Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin), Footlocker (New York City), Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) and Nike (Beaverton, Oregon) all saw their shares drop as well.