Retailers Offer Paid Time Off to Vote

In the wake of unprecedented interest in the United States midterm elections, some retailers are offering their employees paid time off to get out to the polls.

Among the more than 300 companies encouraging their workforce to exercise their right to vote, Mediterranean restaurant Cava is offering its employees two hours of paid time off to participate in the election, as part of the Time to Vote nonpartisan initiative, says CNBC. Walmart, Levi Strauss, Tyson Foods and PayPal have also pledged to participate in an effort to boost voter turnout. Uber and Lyft will be offering free rides to the polls on election day.

There are no federal laws mandating employers to provide paid time off for workers to vote, but many have voluntarily given employees a corporate holiday for the occasion.