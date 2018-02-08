Review: Retail Design Collective 2017

The latest innovations in visual merchandising and store design were on display among the holiday lights of New York during the Shop! Association’s Retail Design Collective, held Dec. 6-8, 2017. Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo and Managing Editor Carly Hagedon were on hand to explore the latest offerings in fixtures, visual merchandising, lighting and materials. VMSD was also a media sponsor of the event.

Eleven showrooms participated this year, welcoming visitors for three days of education, inspiration and networking. The New York chapter of the Retail Design Institute (RDI), in partnership with Shop!, kicked-off the conference portion of the event with an informative breakfast session led by recruiters, offering the audience of mostly designers tips on how to make the most of their personal brand.

Other sessions included “Creating Experiential Spaces with Virtual Reality,” a panel discussion hosted by Architectural Systems Inc., which offered attendees a fascinating look at how designers can harness the impact of virtual reality technology. Panelists from Vera Bradley, Verizon Wireless, Bergmeyer Associates Inc., RYOT Studio and Chipman Design Architecture shared their insights with a full house.

The 21st Annual PAVE Gala returned to its stomping grounds at Cipriani Wall Street to celebrate and recognize student leaders who represent the future of the industry. At the event, Acevedo and Editorial Advisor/New York Editor Eric Feigenbaum presented VMSD’s annual Excellence in Visual Merchandising and Design Award to Vera Bradley for its SoHo flagship virtual reality experience; Lord & Taylor for “The Dress Address” at its Fifth Avenue flagship; and Pottery Barn for its flagship in the Flatiron building.

Accepting VMSD’s crystal apple award for Vera Bradley was Harry Cunningham, vp of creative services, while Roe Palermo, dvp, store visual, Lord & Taylor, accepted the award for Lord & Taylor, along with representatives from Hudson’s Bay Co., which included Brian Noviski, dvp, store design and planning; Barbara Winsko, director, construction; Kristin Stuart, director of store planning and design; Sherynne Wu, global designer; and Sokha Hong, construction project manager.