Review: Retail Expo 2019

Retail Expo, formerly Retail Design Expo, celebrated its fifth year at London’s Olympia Conference Centre with a new name, reimagined format and reinvigorated conference program. Held May 1-2, the event unified three expositions: Retail Design Expo, Retail Business Technology Expo and Retail Digital Signage Expo.

Exhibitors were organized into three zones – technology, design and digital signage – and a new Discovery Zone featured first-time exhibitors. A Start-Up Safari, also new this year and curated by retail consultancy Baringa, led attendees on a tour of the most disruptive technologies on display.

“There is an undeniable and seismic shift going on in U.K. retail. In response, Retail Expo delivered a single source of ideas and holistic solutions that will help energize retailers now and in the future,” said Matt Bradley, Event Director for Retail Expo. “We’re delighted with the success of this year’s show – and the significant rise in the number of senior level retailer and brand visitors is testament to the value the new show format delivers.”

On the education front, a revamped conference program delivered six tracks of content, including keynotes by Justin King, CBE and ex-CEO of Sainsbury’s, and Helen Dickinson, CEO, British Retail Consortium.

VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo led a panel discussion titled, “New spaces and experiences for retailers – the role of shopping centers in the future of retail,” with experts Sue Shepherd, Centre Manager, London Designer Outlet, and Kathryn Malloch, Group Head of Customer Experience, Hammerson Property. The session focused on how today’s shopping centers are evolving to deliver the type of shopping experience the modern consumer demands.

Next year’s Retail Expo will be held April 29-30, 2020. For more information, please visit retailexpo.com.