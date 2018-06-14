RH Plans New Stores

RH (Corte Madera, Calif.), formerly Restoration Hardware, announced that it will be expanding its physical footprint this year: It has plans to open three new Gallery stores as well as introducing a new, smaller-sized prototype store that will allow it to open new stores at a faster rate.

The new Gallery stores are slated for Nashville, Tenn.; Yountville, Calif.; and New York. The New York space will include 90,000 square feet of space—including indoor and outdoor—along with a transparent elevator that will take patrons to a glass-encased rooftop restaurant amidst a landscaped park. It is expected to open in September.

The smaller stores will range in size from 33,000 square feet to 29,000 square feet, depending on whether it includes a hospitality experience or not.

The company is also exploring a global expansion, with plans specifically to explore opening a Gallery location in London, according to Chain Store Age.