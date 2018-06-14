RH Plans New Stores

The company announced plans to expand its physical footprint
Posted June 14, 2018

RH (Corte Madera, Calif.), formerly Restoration Hardware, announced that it will be expanding its physical footprint this year: It has plans to open three new Gallery stores as well as introducing a new, smaller-sized prototype store that will allow it to open new stores at a faster rate.

The new Gallery stores are slated for Nashville, Tenn.; Yountville, Calif.; and New York. The New York space will include 90,000 square feet of space—including indoor and outdoor—along with a transparent elevator that will take patrons to a glass-encased rooftop restaurant amidst a landscaped park. It is expected to open in September.

The smaller stores will range in size from 33,000 square feet to 29,000 square feet, depending on whether it includes a hospitality experience or not.

The company is also exploring a global expansion, with plans specifically to explore opening a Gallery location in London, according to Chain Store Age.

