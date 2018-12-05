RH Plans Store Expansion

Corte Madera, Calif.-based RH announced that it is growing its expansion plans for 2019. Those plans include increasing the number of “Gallery” stores it plans to open as well as opening more smaller-prototype stores.

The company had previously planned to open three to five Gallery stores in 2019, but now it is planning to open five to seven of these stores, some of which may be located in Europe. Five locations have already been nailed down, all of which are located in the U.S.

The smaller-prototype stores will range in size from 29,000 square feet for stores without a restaurant to about 33,000 square feet for stores with an integrated restaurant experience. They will feature a curated selection of items from RH’s various lines.

Finally, it is also in the process of developing another prototype tailored to secondary markets with an even smaller square footage of 10,000 to 18,000 square feet. According to Chain Store Age, it plans to introduce and test a few of these pilot stores over the next several years.