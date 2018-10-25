Richard Mille Launches NY Flagship

Luxury watchmaker Richard Mille (Les Brueleux, Switzerland) has opened its largest flagship store yet in New York. This also marks its ninth store to open in the country.

The new store is 4200 square feet in size and is part of the brand’s move toward a more direct-to-consumer approach. To that end, the store is meant to attract attention with a 30-foot-high glass façade that is illuminated by 156 feet of LED lights. Once inside, the company has some of its most iconic and historic pieces on display in a series of individual vitrines.

A custom elevator inspired by watchmaking elements (with its mechanisms made visible) transports customers to the mezzanine level. There, customers can visit a lounge, VIP consultation rooms in addition to its array of women’s and automatic timepieces, reports Robb Report.