Rio: An Inspiring Trip through the City

Home to the 2016 summer Olympics, Rio de Janeiro has been under the international spotlight for some time. In their session at VMSD’s 2017 International Retail Design Conference, Carolina Baltar, architect, Be.bo. (Rio de Janeiro), and Rebekah Matheny, assistant professor, interior design, The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio), examined how retail is affected and influenced in a country where lush mountains set the backdrop to a thriving arts and music scene. What are the prevailing design themes, and how can localized trends inspire global retail? Baltar and Matheny explored the streets of this vibrant city, uncovering emerging trends in design – from material usage to visual merchandising strategy – and shared how these elements affect retail on a global level.

