Rite Aid Completes Store Transfer

Almost 2000 Rite Aid stores have been transferred to Walgreens
Posted March 29, 2018

Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.) has completed the transfer of its 1932 stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Ill.), as a part of the deal the two companies reached in September.

In exchange for these stores and related assets, Walgreens has paid Rite Aid $4.157 billion. Rite Aid will also transfer three distribution centers and their related inventory to Walgreens, a process which is expected to begin after September 1, 2018, according to a press release.

Rite Aid also announced that its Board of Directors has terminated the tax benefits preservation plan that it adopted earlier this year to protect approximately $2.2 billion of the company’s net operating losses.

