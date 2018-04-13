Rite Aid Converts to Wellness Stores

Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pa.) announced that it is in the process of converting its standalone pharmacies into “wellness stores,” as the company proceeds with its merger with grocery-store chain Albertsons (Boise, Idaho). These wellness stores will feature expanded pharmacy services along with health and wellness products.

To that end, the company has remodeled a number of stores so that 1805 of its fleet (about two-thirds of its stores) now operate as wellness stores. The company plans to remodel 132 more during fiscal 2019.

This follows the transfer of more than 1900 Rite Aid stores to Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) in the sale that was completed last month. With that deal complete, the company is now focused on its Albertsons merger and growing its business, reports Forbes. The deal is expected to close later this year.