Roberto Cavalli Designer Steps Down

Paul Surridge, Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli (Florence, Italy), announced on his Instagram this morning that he would be leaving the company to “focus on other projects that [he] put aside.”

The British designer joined the fashion house in 2017, succeeding Peter Dundas, following stints at several other prominent brands, including Jil Sander, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Z Zenga. According to Women's Wear Daily, Surridge is a graduate of London’s Central Saint Martins and previously served as creative consultant for Acne Studios.

Surridge did not specify what his future plans entail, but thanked those along the way who “made [his] journey possible,” including the internal teams at Roberto Cavalli and specifically citing the company’s CEO Gian Giacomo Ferraris as his mentor.

Roberto Cavalli has not yet named his replacement.