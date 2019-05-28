Robinson’s to Open 150 Stores

Robinson’s (Singapore) plans to invest between $60 to 90 million on 150 new stores in the Phiippines, according to Retail News Asia. As of December 2018, the retailer had nearly 2000 stores, including supermarkets, DIY, department stores and specialty stores.

Robinson’s achieved 5.9 percent same-store sales growth last year, thanks to a 1.5 percent increase in transaction amount and a 6.1 percent increase in basket size in its supermarket business. Goals this year are a 2 percent to 4 percent increase in same-store sales.