Rockport Files for Bankruptcy

Rockport Group (West Newton, Mass.), which owns Rockport, Aravon and Dunham brands, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week.

The company is hoping to keep stores open by selling the business to a private equity firm. However, if that does not happen, the company may be forced to close its 27 standalone retail stores across the country, according to USA Today.

The company is attributing its business struggles to declining store traffic as well as its “turbulent separation” from previous owner Adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany). Additional elements affecting the performance of its business include disruptions in its global supply chain, contract disputes and strong competition, particularly from online sources.