Roman and Williams Opens First Flagship

Roman and Williams Guild New York (New York) will open its first brick-and-mortar store this week.

The 7000-square-foot store is located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and is the first place where the company’s furniture, designed by Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, is physically available to shop.

The duo designed the store (which is inspired by the grand cafes of Paris) to be part showroom, part restaurant and part urban oasis, reports Vogue. The store portion of the store features Roman and Williams products as well as designs from around the globe and antiques.

In-store restaurant, La Mercerie Café, serves French comfort food and allows the store to feel like customers are guests at a grand home or dinner party. It also lends to the shop’s efforts to function like a city escape, where shoppers can lounge at their leisure. There is also an in-store bookstore and flower shop.