Roots Opening Boston Sensory Shopping Experience

Roots Canada (Toronto) announced that it will be opening its first-ever experiential retail gallery in Boston later this month.

Set to open on June 15, the 3250-square-foot space is dedicated to a sensory shopping experience that is divided into different “artfully curated vignettes,” according to a press release, which will allow customers to connect with the brand via sight, sound and touch.

For instance, customers can discover more about the brand’s Cabin Collection or its hand-crafted leather collection by getting to engage with the products and the stories behind them in hands-on ways. Consequently, the company is referring to this store as a “Roots Legends brand activation center.”

The company plans to build on this momentum by opening two additional stores in Boston later in the month.