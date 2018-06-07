Roots Opening Boston Sensory Shopping Experience

The gallery-like store will expose shoppers to the brand’s history and products
Roots Canada (Toronto) announced that it will be opening its first-ever experiential retail gallery in Boston later this month. 

Set to open on June 15, the 3250-square-foot space is dedicated to a sensory shopping experience that is divided into different “artfully curated vignettes,” according to a press release, which will allow customers to connect with the brand via sight, sound and touch.

For instance, customers can discover more about the brand’s Cabin Collection or its hand-crafted leather collection by getting to engage with the products and the stories behind them in hands-on ways. Consequently, the company is referring to this store as a “Roots Legends brand activation center.”

The company plans to build on this momentum by opening two additional stores in Boston later in the month.

