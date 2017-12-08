Roots Plans New Stores

Roots Corp. (Toronto) plans to expand its bricks-and-mortar store fleet over the next two years.

The company, which operates 120 stores across Canada, is expected to open eight to 10 new stores and renovate 33 existing stores in the country by the end of 2019. Additionally, it plans to expand its U.S. store count from four to at least 14 by the end of fiscal 2019, having already signed four leases for stores slated to open in 2018. It is also looking to add stores beyond North America, looking at more than a dozen potential markets around the world, according to Calgary Herald.

The news comes after Roots Corp. reported same-store sales increases of 10.1 percent for its third quarter.