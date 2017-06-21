Aéropostale Takes Liquidators to Court

Aéropostale (New York) has launched an adversary complaint against Hilco Merchant Resources (Northbrook, Ill.) and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners (Boston), which were the liquidators tasked with selling off the bankrupt company’s assets that were not purchased by Authentic Brands Group (New York) when it won a bid of $243 million for the company.

Aéropostale alleges that the liquidators are “wrongfully withholding” a $1.4 million deposit from the bankruptcy estate, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The company says it made the payment in July 2016 for $5.3 million worth of “certain goods” and that the deposit was “expressly excluded from the sale.”

It has demanded repayment of the deposit since October, but Hilco and Gordon Brothers have “refused.” Aéropostale is also seeking damages equal to the amount of the deposit for the alleged breach of agency agreement it had with the companies.