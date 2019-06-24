Rose and Loon Showcases Local Goods at Rosedale Shopping Center

Conceived by JLL (Chicago), this new brand debuted at Minnesota’s Rosedale Center in late 2018. The commercial real estate firm curated all of the products in the 4000-square-foot store in order to drive “leasing momentum and net operating income,” at the property, according to a company press statement. CallisonRTKL (Baltimore) assisted in the design of the space. Originally launched in September 2018 but publicized in December 2018, the store offers locally produced goods and hosts public workshops.

