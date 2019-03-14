Ross Plans 100 New Stores

Ross Stores Inc. (Dublin, Calif.) announced intentions to open about 100 new stores during fiscal 2019. The new store openings will span both of its banners: The company will open about 75 Ross Dress for Less stores and about 25 DD’s Discounts stores.

To that end, during February and March of this year, the company is rolling out 28 of those openings throughout the country, reports The Business Journals.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets, including the Midwest for Ross, and expansion of DD's Discounts into Oklahoma and Illinois," said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer.