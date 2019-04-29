Rothy’s Hires Dayna Quanbeck as New CFO

Rothy’s (San Francisco), the direct-to-consumer footwear company, which turns plastic water bottles into shoes, has hired Dayna Quanbeck as its new CFO, according to Retail Touchpoints.

Quanbeck was formerly the VP of Finance, CFO and interim CEO of Charlotte Russe (San Francisco). She also worked at Merrill Lynch (New York) for seven years.

Rothy’s was launches in 2015 and has 500 employees. It has reportedly repurposed 25 million water bottles to date, according to Retail Touchpoints.