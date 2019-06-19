Rothy’s to Open Five New Stores

Internet sensation and womens shoe brand Rothy’s (San Francisco) plans to open plans to open five stores this fall, with more coming next year, reports CNBC. The digital native brand, which started in 2016, currently operates a 600-square-foot store on Fillmore Street in San Francisco. The retailer reports that store was profitable within four months of opening.

“Stores should make money,” said Kerry Cooper, Rothy’s President and COO. “Facebook and Instagram continue to be great channels for us” in helping acquire new customers, she said. But Rothy’s wants “to get this shoe on as many people as we can. [Physical] retail is the chance for us to do that.”

The new locations will be in New York’s West Village, on Boston’s Newbury Street, in Georgetown in Washington D.C., and two in Los Angeles.