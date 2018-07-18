Rtic Coolers Announces Expansion

Formerly online-only, the company is adding stores and new products
Rtic Coolers (Cypress, Texas), soon to be renamed Rtic Outdoors, is planning to expand its footprint by adding 20 new stores, as well as a flagship in Cypress, Texas. It also announced its plans to expand its product selection beyond coolers and drinkware, including grills, backpacks and tents.
The new 10,000-square-foot flagship store is slated to open Nov. 1 and will feature products showcased in real-world settings; there were also be live demonstrations.
According to Houston Chronicle, these moves signal a more concerted effort to compete with Austin, Texas-based rival Yeti.