Rtic Coolers Announces Expansion

Rtic Coolers (Cypress, Texas), soon to be renamed Rtic Outdoors, is planning to expand its footprint by adding 20 new stores, as well as a flagship in Cypress, Texas. It also announced its plans to expand its product selection beyond coolers and drinkware, including grills, backpacks and tents.

The new 10,000-square-foot flagship store is slated to open Nov. 1 and will feature products showcased in real-world settings; there were also be live demonstrations.

According to Houston Chronicle, these moves signal a more concerted effort to compete with Austin, Texas-based rival Yeti.