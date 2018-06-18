Rue 21 to Experiment with Tech

Rue 21 (Warrendale, Pa.) has hired retail consulting firm Columbus Consulting Intl. (Columbus, Ohio) to shift its focus toward tech-enhanced retail strategies.

The teen retailer will work with the firm to research its target customers and better reach those shoppers. The companies will use data analytics to better serve its shoppers and improve its customer journey. Some of the new initiatives will include increasing inventory transparency for in-store pickups and to optimize its product assortment.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Columbus Consulting has indicated that the retailer has been collecting data on its, and the firm plans to use that information, as well as expand the data, to improve product accuracy and phase out unpopular products.