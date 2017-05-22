Running Toward Success

With the act of running in its DNA, and Boston in its blood, New Balance (Boston) wanted to celebrate its brand heritage with its first global flagship store at commuter rail station Boston Landing.

Calling upon two Boston-based agencies, Shawmut Design and Construction and Elkus Manfredi Architects, the challenge was simple: provide an immersive customer experience, centered around the idiosyncratic culture of running, and incorporate iconic Beantown imagery. Upon entering the 6566-square-foot space at 140 Guest St., in the city’s Brighton neighborhood, customers are greeted by two curved digital screens displaying images that reflect the Boston “experience,” from the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Marathon to the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge.

Sporting an experiential customer journey, in-store technology and offerings drive engagement. For example, “NB1” Customization Bars can be found throughout the space, where customers utilize iPads to design their own shoes. (The shoes are manufactured in Massachusetts and shipped to customers once designed.)

According to Greg Skalaski, vp of retail at Shawmut, “Balancing the right amount of digital technology with a tactile experience was vital to the design solution.” Toward that end, the environment features a mix of natural and industrial materials, including wood, exposed ornamental metal and a polished concrete floor. All surface treatments contribute to a neutral palette, allowing the colorful New Balance product to stand out as the hero.

Moving through the space, the eye is drawn to the “NB Made.” New Balance logo, paired with an American flag (indicating product is made in the U.S.), highlighting a strategically positioned shoe customization bar. Here, the customer selects from a rainbow of textile swatches and details from an adjoining tablet. Next, a store associate – enclosed in a large glass cylinder, reminiscent of a miniature shoe factory – constructs the shoe to shopper specifications. To maximize customer engagement and interactivity, the employee describes the process over a microphone as the shoe is being constructed.

In further support of the brand’s running culture, groups of mannequins assume running positions throughout the space. The raw finish of the headless mannequins, and the use of wooden shipping palettes as mannequin platforms, contribute to the interior’s industrial ambience.

“We have created a space that allows for deeper engagement with consumers and athletes to facilitate clear, consistent storytelling that will truly elevate the energy and momentum behind our brand,” says Mark Johnson, global director of visual merchandising, New Balance.

With a distinctive Boston flavor and the free spirit of the run, New Balance provides a narrative shopping experience to all who set foot in the running blocks.

Photography: Jim Badershall, Boston