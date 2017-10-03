RYU Apparel Comes to Brooklyn

RYU Apparel (Vancouver, British Columbia) is opening its first store in the U.S. in New York's Brooklyn.

The athletic apparel and accessories brand was founded in Portland, Ore., but it was later moved to Canada after Canadian luxury retailer Leone (Vancouver, British Columbia) took over the company in 2014, report Chain Store Age.

"We are excited to announce this important next step in the growth of RYU as a global brand," said RYU CEO and President Marcello Leone. "Expansion into the New York City area allows us to create connections and build community in one of the most influential athletic and fashion markets in the world.

It currently operates four stores in Canada, with a fifth opening this October.