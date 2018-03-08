Sézane Opens L.A. Pop-Up

Sézane (Paris) opened its second U.S. retail outlet yesterday. The venture is a month-long pop-up in Los Angeles at The Grove. This is the company’s first retail experience in California and will feature the brand’s pre-spring collection, embodying iconic French style, according to Lonny.

The store will feature hand-crafted millwork, lighting fixtures transported from France and as well as a floral installation that will help customers feel as if they are shopping within a Parisian garden.

The West Coast pop-up follows the company’s U.S. debut in New York last year. Founder Morgane Sézalory said, “California has an effortless lifestyle aspect that is also very French. I love the energy of the West, it’s always evolving. So, after opening our first U.S. store in New York last year, now is the perfect time for us to venture out to LA."