Sainsbury’s Tests Cashless Store

Sainsbury’s (London) has opened a checkout-free store in London’s Holborn Circus. While there is a help desk available for customers who would still like to pay with cards or cash, the store doesn’t have a designated checkout area. Employees are now spending time keeping the shelves stocked and assisting customers, according to Chain Store Age. So far, 82 percent of the transactions have been cashless.

Customers use the retailer’s app to pay for their purchases, similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s (Seattle) Amazon Go concept.

Sainsbury’s is planning to run the checkout-free store for three months and then use customer feedback to further develop the app before it’s widely rolled out, Chain Store Age reports.