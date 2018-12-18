Saks to Close NYC Women’s Store

On Jan. 5, Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) will shutter its New York women’s store at Brookfield Place in downtown Manhattan. It said it will keep its men’s shop at the same location open.

The women’s store opened only two years ago, but the company said the site was only intended to be a “test concept” to learn about how women in New York liked to shop, according to CNBC. The retailer intends to transfer as many sales associates as possible to new roles elsewhere.

Uptown, the brand’s Fifth Avenue store has been undergoing renovation in its beauty department, which will include more wellness options.

Brookfield Place told CNBC that it will soon announce a new “amenity-focused” tenant to fill the space.