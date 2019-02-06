Saks Debuts Main Floor Renovation

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) has unveiled the $250 million renovation of its New York flagship that features a “reimagined main floor” where it houses its handbag collection.

The 53,000-square-foot space offers a modern and expansive experience that “reinforces Saks’ position as a fashion authority,” according to President Marc Metrick. Elements of the update include terrazzo flooring from Italy, runway-inspired aisles and folded metal origami-inspired tables and glass fixtures built with two-way mirrors, according to New York Business Journal.

The renovation also included a new, artsy escalator that connects the main floor to the store’s beauty department on the second floor, which was also recently updated. Later this year, the store is slated to debut another phase of its renovation, the Vault, which will be a high-end jewelry experience on its lower floor.