Saks Debuts 'Mummy' Windows

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) has partnered with Universal Pictures (Universal City, Calif.) to promote the movie “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise.

As a part of the collaboration, the retailer has debuted displays in five of its store windows in its New York flagship promoting the movie. Included in the window displays are props and costumes from the movie, as well as a sarcophagus. It also has integrated MAC Cosmetics to create looks inspired by the movie. The windows will be on display through June 13, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“The windows at Saks often draw from major cultural moments, including movies, and Sofia Boutella’s ancient Middle Eastern-inspired costumes are some of the most beautiful and ethereal we’ve ever seen,” said Mark Briggs, executive vp of creative, Hudson’s Bay Co. (Brampton, Candad), which operates Saks.