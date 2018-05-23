Saks Debuts New Beauty Floor

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) debuted the redesigned beauty floor of its New York flagship yesterday.

As the retailer looks to rejuvenate its business, it has moved its beauty department from the traditional location of the first floor to the store’s second floor. This move has allowed it to add a variety of new experiential features to the department, including a facial workout gym and dedicated, Parisian-inspired spa rooms for brands including CHANEL (Paris) and Dior (Paris).

The design features custom Italian white stone flooring and restored original windows. The new floor design focused on “opening up the space, creating broad sightlines across the floor and modernizing traditional finishes that complement the brand's heritage,” according to a press release.