Saks Fifth Avenue Opens 'The Wellery'

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) has transformed its second floor into its own wellness experience that the company is calling The Wellery. This area, which is open through October, includes fitness apparel for sale as well as a variety of services and experiences.

For instance, ConBody (New York) offers daily prison-style boot camp workouts. Customers can receive salt therapy treatments or get a meditation-based manicure. There is also a Saks Studio pop-up where a variety of companies will hold classes.

The store has also teamed up with a variety of brands that will be featured in the area, including everything from customized vitamin supplement packs and hydrogen gas-infused water to treadmills and a golf-training simulator, reports AM New York.