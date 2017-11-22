Saks Launches Snow White Holiday Campaign

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) is partnering with Disney (Burbank, Calif.) for its holiday campaign, which celebrates the 80th anniversary of Disney’s first full-length animated film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the retailer is hoping that the collaboration, which launched this week, will draw more families into the New York flagship store.

In addition to celebrating the classic film, an updated, "21st Century version" of Snow White is used in the campaign, including window displays featuring one-of-a-kind fairy tale gowns against enchanted forest backgrounds. Each of the store’s windows along Fifth Avenue recreates a different scene from the fairy tale and integrates elements such as animation, 3-D layering and original artwork from the film to bring the displays to life.

The campaign includes experiences such as breakfast and photos with Disney characters at its in-store café, as well as exclusive Snow White-themed fashion, accessories and gifts.