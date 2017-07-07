Saks Opens Personalized Shop-in-Shop

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) has opened a long-term shop-in-shop inside its New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

The Daily Edited (Sydney) has signed a yearlong lease for the 215-square-foot space, offering customers personalized accessories including leather iPhone cases and large shopping totes. Customers can personalize the pieces with their names, initials, emojis or other markers in a variety of fonts and colors.

The Fifth Avenue flagship is the only Saks to offer this shop-in-shop, but the companies expect to roll out additional shop-in-shops by the end of the year.

“We look forward to further tailoring our range and service offerings with respect to customization for each individual store,” said The Daily Edited’s cofounder and creative director Alyce Tran, according to Women’s Wear Daily.