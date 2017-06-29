Saks Redesigns Chanel’s Shop-in-shop

Chanel (Paris) has redesigned and expanded its boutique inside the Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) flagship in New York City. This is Saks’ largest in-store Chanel boutique.

The newly redesigned, 3000-square-foot area has opened, housing the brand’s ready-to-wear and costume jewelry. The space features new fixtures and furniture that are inspired by Coco Chanel’s famous Paris apartment, giving the boutique a residential atmosphere.

There are two salons housing ready-to-wear, both prominently feature tweed textures. For instance, the first has a fresco finish on ivory walls that mimics the tweed texture of its black-and-ivory tweed carpeting, while the second has an ivory tweed couch. Details also include black steel and gold accents.

The retailer has plans to update Chanel’s accessories shop on the store’s main floor, reports Women’s Wear Daily.