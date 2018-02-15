Sam’s Club Launches Free Shipping

Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.) is launching a new free shipping perk. The service will be available to members who have 'Plus' memberships, which cost $100 a year.

The perk will be available on almost all of the retailer's items sold online. Eventually, the company hopes to deliver these items within one to two days, however it has not stated what the initial delivery time will be for now.

According to Business Insider, the move is a result of the retailer’s desire to bolster its e-commerce operation. Another element of that push includes opening more distribution centers, the first of which will open in Memphis, Tenn., in the next few weeks.