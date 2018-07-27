Sam’s Club Plans New Store Concept

Sam’s Club (Bentonville, Ark.) is working on a new, technology-driven store concept that is slated to open in Dallas later this fall.

While the company has not shared many details about the new store, it plans to open the store in a space where Walmart previously operated a Neighborhood Market until early 2016.

Apparently in anticipation of this, the company has also leased 45,000 square feet in a renovated historic building elsewhere in Dallas that will serve as a new technology office for the banner. It has already hired about 100 employees for the office, which is expected to be completed and open by the end of August.

According to The Dallas Morning News, this will be the banner’s only office solely devoted to technology work and will be separate from the other technology operations that the company (including Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart) operate out of offices in San Bruno, Calif., and their corporate headquarters.