Samsung to Open Toronto Experience Store

Set to debut in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre shopping complex, this will be the retailer’s sixth largest Experience Store to date at 21,000 square feet. With two entrances – one at street level and one inside the mall – the store will feature a fully functional demo kitchen, the full roster of Samsung smartphones and tablets, a TV experience zone, interactive virtual reality and “Gear360” zones, as well as trained consultants on site to answer any questions. Designed by Canadian firm Quadrangle, the store will mostly focus on hands-on engagement for visitors.

This store opening originally appeared in the May 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.